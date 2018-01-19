Icy conditions lead to 50 crashes in Cambridgeshire is space of a few hours

Cambridgeshire Police are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions after 50 crashes in the space of a few hours today.

Between 5am and 2pm today, Friday January 19, there were 50 collision on Cambridgeshire's roads reported to the police. Of these 20 involved suspected injuries.

This compares with 31 in the same time period on Thursday, when high winds caused a number of issues on our roads, and 17 on Wednesday and Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “There were a large number of collisions on the roads this morning and unfortunately many of these resulted in injuries.

“The roads were particularly icy. When the temperature drops like this we urge people to take care and drive to the conditions.”