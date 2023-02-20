Cambridgeshire Police are looking for a man who abandoned his vehicle after a crash in Rivergate on February 19.

Police and fire crews attended the scene at around 9pm following reports of a one-vehicle collision.

The driver of the vehicle had crashed into the central barrier but left the scene of the incident before police arrived, police confirmed.

Police looking for man who abandoned heavily damaged vehicle after crash in Rivergate, Peterborough

There were no reported injuries and the road was clear at 11.58pm.

The police are now looking for the driver.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called with reports of a one-vehicle collision in Rivergate, Peterborough, at about 9pm on 19 February.

“The vehicle went into the central barrier and the driver, man, left the scene before the police arrived. Fire service attended.