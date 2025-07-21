Hope for 'lifeline' Peterborough, Whittlesey and Ramsey bus route as Mayor makes bid to save service

The Mayor of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Paul Bristow, is pushing to save the Number 31 bus.

Mr Bristow has put forward plans to the Combined Authority Board (which meets on July 22) that would see the service which links Peterborough, Whittlesey, Ramsey and Upwood retained.

Stagecoach has already announced its intention to cease servicing the Whittlesey to Ramsey section of the route from August 31.

In order to fund the route and support the process of commencing a tendering process to continue the service, Mr Bristow has proposed ceasing three other services: South Cambridgeshire Demand Responsive Transport (DRT), the 15 Haslingfield to Royston and the 8A March to Cottenham to create an estimated saving of £531,000.

Reports from the authority show that the 15 ran at a cost to the authority of £180.32 per passenger in 2024-25 (£50,668.61 total), with the 8A costing a further £100.33 per passenger (£197,559,47 total).

The estimated cost for the 31, as well as the 9 Littleport to Cambridge via Ely- which Mr Bristow is also proposing to save is £500,000.

The DRT forms part of the precept funded services but came at a cost of £180.11 per passenger in the past year (£297,900.68 total).

Documents state that: “South of Whittlesey there are no viable alternatives to the 31 route. Northwards, rail services and the 33 bus will still cover Whittlesey, but Pondersbridge and Ramsey lack any direct alternative.

"There are currently no alternative services running between Ramsey and Whittlesey, meaning that the withdrawal of this route would leave Ramsey and the connecting villages without a direct bus service to Peterborough. Additionally, the updated 33 service would terminate at the centre of Whittlesey, leaving southern parts of the town without access to a service.

"It is estimated that if contracted by the CPCA, this service would have an estimated net cost of £8.40 per passenger.”

Mr Bristow said: “It’s not reasonable that buses that connect towns like Ramsey and Littleport with Cities like Peterborough and Cambridge are axed by operators while taxpayers are forking out £180.11 per passenger for other services - due to decisions made by the last mayor.

"This is the case I shall make at the next meeting of the Combined Authority Board.”

North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling also welcomed the news, he said: “Thank goodness, common sense has prevailed.

"The message locally has been clear throughout. The town council, local campaigners and everyone who signed the petition have done so much to build up pressure and keep it on - this is very much a victory for residents, achieved by residents. Huge thanks to everyone involved.

"This bus is a lifeline for people getting to work, school and medical appointments. The plans are subject to approval by the board next week, but I'm very hopeful that they will be agreed.

“I’ll keep pushing to make sure our rural communities aren't left behind when it comes to local transport.”