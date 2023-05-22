News you can trust since 1948
Hear more about major £9.3 million Peterborough roadworks scheme at public showcase

Works to start in summer

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th May 2023, 14:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 15:13 BST

Residents can hear more about a major roadwork scheme that is set to start in Peterborough this summer, causing significant disruption for motorists.

Work at Junction 3 of the Nene Parkway is due to start this summer, aimed at reducing severe peak hour congestion and improving efficiency of the junction and surrounding road network.

The £9.3million project, funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), will see a third, southbound, lane added on the Nene Parkway, an upgrade to the junction and the Serpentine, a new footpath created and an upgrade to the cycle network.

Residents are invited to find out more about the schemeResidents are invited to find out more about the scheme
However, disruption will be caused while the works are carried out, and residents are being invited to a special event to find out more about what will happen.

The event will take place at Active Hampton, Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate on Wednesday, May 24 from, 9am until 7pm.

Residents who are unable to attend can ask questions by emailing [email protected]

