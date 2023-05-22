Residents can hear more about a major roadwork scheme that is set to start in Peterborough this summer, causing significant disruption for motorists.

Work at Junction 3 of the Nene Parkway is due to start this summer, aimed at reducing severe peak hour congestion and improving efficiency of the junction and surrounding road network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £9.3million project, funded by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA), will see a third, southbound, lane added on the Nene Parkway, an upgrade to the junction and the Serpentine, a new footpath created and an upgrade to the cycle network.

Residents are invited to find out more about the scheme

However, disruption will be caused while the works are carried out, and residents are being invited to a special event to find out more about what will happen.

The event will take place at Active Hampton, Beaumont Way, Hampton Hargate on Wednesday, May 24 from, 9am until 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad