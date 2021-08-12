Have your say on plans to improve walking and cycling routes in Peterborough

Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald with Chris Heaton-Harris

The council is currently in the process of developing its Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP). This government initiative encourages local authorities to produce a plan prioritising walking and cycling routes for future improvements.

Officers will work to identify route improvements that will be deliverable and offer the greatest opportunity to increase walking and cycling levels. These will be prioritised using a range of factors and objectives.

Delivery of the plan will be evidence-led, however residents and stakeholders will be invited to feed into the process during a full public consultation set to take place later this year.

Before the consultation starts, officers will carry out technical assessments and review potential routes to ensure they comply with new national guidelines.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We are fully committed to increasing cycling and walking levels across the city to help develop sustainable communities. So please get involved in the consultation and tell us where you think priority improvements should be made.

“I met Chris Heaton-Harris, Minister of State for Transport, while he was in the city this week to open the new GB Railfreight offices in Maskew Avenue. I took the time out to personally reassure him of our commitment to increasing cycling and walking rates in Peterborough. He took this on board and promised that his team would work with us to help achieve this.”