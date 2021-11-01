Have your say on plans to improve major roundabout in Peterborough

Traffic

A six week public consultation has launched today (Monday, 1 November) to give people a chance to complete a survey surrounding proposals for the A16 Norwood and A16/A47/Welland roundabout.

The road scheme is being developed to achieve Peterborough’s sustained population growth and minimise the impact on the environment, while resolving issues, including congestion, U-turning from Newborough Road, high accident rates at the A16/A47 roundabout and fears that the proposed growth at the Norwood site will exacerbate these existing issues.

Solutions include:

Dualling between A16/A47/Welland roundabout and the developer roundabout

A partial signalisation of the A16/A47 Welland Road roundabout

A 50m flare added to the A47 westbound approach to providing additional capacity for left turning traffic to Welland Road

Dedicated left turn lane from the A47 eastbound to the A16 northbound

Residents are being asked for their opinions, including how they currently use the road, what issues they consider most important to resolve and what sustainable travel improvements they would most like to be introduced.

Peterborough City Council will use the results of the survey to create a final design for a highways scheme to provide a solution together with Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, National Highways and developers. The works are planned to be funded by Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

The current Outline Business Case is being funded by the Combined Authority with provisional funding identified for future stages for up to £12m. Funding is dependent on achieving high value for money assessments and approval from the Combined Authority Board, but if successful, construction is likely to start in 2024, completing in 2027.

Councillor Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning, commercial strategy and investments, said: “Anyone who drives in this area will be familiar with the congestion that builds up during rush hour, particularly in the mornings. What we have here is a series of solutions that will make significant improvements to the highway network and support the planned housing growth in the area.

“The survey will run for the next six weeks and we’re looking for as many views as possible to help us make a decision which will solve these issues, not just now, but as the city grows and evolves in the future.”