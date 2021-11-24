Green light given for £8 million roadworks scheme in Peterborough

The works will begin in the new year

At today’s meeting of the Combined Authority Board, members approved the Full Business Case for Peterborough’s A1260 Nene Parkway Junction 15 - and signed off millions of pounds to get construction on the project started.

Members approved the forecast construction cost of £8.014m, including re-profiling the project budget to ensure work can go ahead.

Junction 15 serves two of Peterborough’s busiest roads (the A47 Soke Parkway and the A1260 Nene Parkway). A cornerstone of the Parkway Network, it gives access to Nene Thorpe Bridge, one of Peterborough’s road river-crossings.

Around 46,000 vehicles use Junction 15 on an average weekday and congestion is a major issue, especially on the A1260 Nene Parkway where mile-long tailbacks frequently delay travellers in evening rush hour.

Wildflowers, bulb and tree planting, and helping people walk to and from green spaces and to enjoy connected active travel options were key considerations when the Combined Authority’s transport and infrastructure committee, chaired by Mayor Dr Nik Johnson, decided in September to recommend the Board approve the top-up.

Measures are in place to ensure the scheme improves connectivity for walkers to public transport and to nature’s green areas; this includes the replacement of a pedestrian footbridge, the creation of zebra crossings, improving access to Ferry Meadows, the business park, and to public transport.