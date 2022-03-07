Gas works on Crawthorne Road in Peterborough to finish

Roadworks at Crawthorne Road. EMN-220703-153247009

The works on Crawthorne Road near between Broadway and the Eastfield Road/Boongate roundabout have been causing long queues at busy periods, with traffic regularly stretching out onto the roundabout in one direction, and the Broadway junction in the other.

Temporary traffic lights are in place at the scene.

Today, a spokesman for Cadent, which is carrying out the works, said the temporary lights would be removed tomorrow (Tuesday).

The spokesman said: “Emergency works have been taking place along Crawthorne Road in Peterborough after engineers from Cadent, which manages the local gas network, responded to reports of a gas escape.

“Temporary traffic lights were installed while repairs were made safely, and as quickly as possible, to a pipe that runs below the road surface - without impacting anyone’s gas supply. We appreciate everyone’s patience and expect the work to be completed by tomorrow afternoon.