Fresh road closures are planned along the Nene Parkway between Friday and Monday (January 20-23) to attempt to remove an old footbridge.

The bridge was originally planned to be removed two weeks ago (January 6-9) but high winds prevented the work from taking place.

Now, bridge demolition works have been scheduled to take place on January 21 and 22.

The footbridge over the Nene Parkway that is set to be removed.

This means that the Nene Parkway will be closed from J15 to J33 from 8pm on Friday, January 20 and will reopen no later than 6am on Monday, January 23.

The bridge must be replaced to bring it up to current standards and due to the fact that it does not span far enough across the parkway to allow sufficient space for works to widen the carriageway.

Prior to the delay, the council had planned to open the new bridge by the end of March.

A signed diversion route for pedestrians and cyclists will be in place until the new bridge is completed.