Frank Perkins Parkway re-opens after four vehicle crash caused rush hour delays
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Frank Perkins Parkway has re-opened after a vehicle crash caused delays during the morning rush hour today.
Following the collision, a spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 7.57am to reports of a four vehicle RTC on the A1139 westbound near Stanground.
"Officers and paramedics are in attendance and the road has been closed in both directions while the vehicles are recovered. It initially appears three people have suffered minor injuries.”
Police have now confirmed the road has been cleared.