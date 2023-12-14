Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A main road in the Fens will close for three months for vital roadworks in the new year.

Forty Foot Bank road, near Chatteris will shut on January 15 2024 – and not re-open until March.

The closure is to allow Anglian Water to replace 3.5km of pipe.

The road will be closed for nine weeks

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We apologise in advance for the disruption caused from 15th January 2024 on Forty Foot Bank in Cambridgeshire. We are closing the road for nine weeks to enable our teams to safely replace 3.5km of the pipeline to help reduce the likelihood of bursts in the future. There will be a diversion route in place via Doddington Road Junction and Puddock Road Junction and access for residents will be maintained at all times throughout the duration of these works.