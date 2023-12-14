Forty Foot Bank road near Chatteris to close for more than two months
A main road in the Fens will close for three months for vital roadworks in the new year.
Forty Foot Bank road, near Chatteris will shut on January 15 2024 – and not re-open until March.
The closure is to allow Anglian Water to replace 3.5km of pipe.
A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “We apologise in advance for the disruption caused from 15th January 2024 on Forty Foot Bank in Cambridgeshire. We are closing the road for nine weeks to enable our teams to safely replace 3.5km of the pipeline to help reduce the likelihood of bursts in the future. There will be a diversion route in place via Doddington Road Junction and Puddock Road Junction and access for residents will be maintained at all times throughout the duration of these works.
“Finding and fixing leaks quickly is why we have the lowest leakage rate in the country, but it does mean there can be some disruption from time to time, so we appreciate everyone’s patience while we complete this essential work. We anticipate the works to be completed by mid-March 2024.”