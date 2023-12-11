Flood warning: North Bank and B1040 closed by Peterborough City Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
The North Bank road, and the B1040 between North Side and Whittlesey have been closed after a flood warning was put in place.
The warning from the Environment Agency says that ‘flooding is expected.’ The warning says: “We have seen persistent rainfall in the Peterborough area which is causing River levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the River Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.
"This is likely to lead to localised flooding of the North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Rings End.
"Whilst this Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road.
"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”
Flood alerts are also in place on the River Nene between Wansford and the Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice to the east of Peterborough, and on the Lower Welland and other watercourses from Stamford to Spalding, including Market Deeping and Spalding.