Flood warning: North Bank and B1040 closed by Peterborough City Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North Bank road, and the B1040 between North Side and Whittlesey have been closed after a flood warning was put in place.

The warning from the Environment Agency says that ‘flooding is expected.’ The warning says: “We have seen persistent rainfall in the Peterborough area which is causing River levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the River Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This is likely to lead to localised flooding of the North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Rings End.

B1040 Whittlesey to North Bank road is closed after a flood warning was issued

"Whilst this Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”