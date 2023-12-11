News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Flood warning: North Bank and B1040 closed by Peterborough City Council

Flooding expected on North Bank Road
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:42 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The North Bank road, and the B1040 between North Side and Whittlesey have been closed after a flood warning was put in place.

The warning from the Environment Agency says that ‘flooding is expected.’ The warning says: “We have seen persistent rainfall in the Peterborough area which is causing River levels to rise on the River Nene. During periods of high tide the River Nene will be unable to discharge into the sea, resulting in tide lock conditions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"This is likely to lead to localised flooding of the North Bank Road, between Peterborough and Rings End.

Most Popular
B1040 Whittlesey to North Bank road is closed after a flood warning was issuedB1040 Whittlesey to North Bank road is closed after a flood warning was issued
B1040 Whittlesey to North Bank road is closed after a flood warning was issued

"Whilst this Flood Warning is in force, the Local Authority will close North Bank Road.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Flood alerts are also in place on the River Nene between Wansford and the Dog-in-a-Doublet Sluice to the east of Peterborough, and on the Lower Welland and other watercourses from Stamford to Spalding, including Market Deeping and Spalding.

Related topics:Flood warningPeterborough City CouncilPeterboroughWhittleseyEnvironment Agency