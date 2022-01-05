Flexi-tickets among changes announced as Stagecoach introduces ticket revamp

On Tuesday (January 4), the new Flexi 5 and Flexi 10 tickets came into service. The tickets are bundles of DayRiders that can be used anytime within 12 months; saving bus users potentially up to 30 percent on the cost.

The Flexi tickets have been trialled elsewhere in the county and will now be rolled out into Peterborough, offering unlimited travel from just £2.94 a day.

Flexi tickets and Youth Flexi tickets are available exclusively on the Stagecoach Bus app.

All return ticket types have now been removed in the city and will be replaced by DayRiders, which provide unlimited travel throughout the day. The new chances have seen 95 percent of DayRider tickets reduced in price, designed to give customers more travel for their money.

On top of this, a new youth ticket range has been launched to give under 19s and students, with valid ID, the freedom to travel at prices 33 percent reduced from those of adults.

Stagecoach will also be simplifying Group ticket types. There are now two group ticket options. The ‘Small Group ticket’ includes one adult and two youths. This ticket is the cost of the adult DayRider plus £2, enabling Youth to travel for just £1 each.

The ‘Large Group ticket’ includes up to five people (of any age) and offers great savings: traveling on a ‘Large Group ticket’ five adults would save 60 percent.

Stagecoach East have said that the changes have been brought into make bus travel more straightforward and convenient.

It has been estimated that the new, more flexible and cost-effective travel options, will see 92 percent of customers paying the same or less for their bus tickets. Managing Director Darren Roe said: “We understand that working and travel patterns have changed due to the pandemic, with more people than ever before now working flexible hours. We also recognise that complex timetables and ticket types can be confusing and off-putting to customers.

“We have therefore introduced new ticket types to simplify our bus fares and ensure that bus travel is convenient, affordable and straight-forward. We’re pleased to

introduce the new ticket types and to offer 92% of our customers the same or a cheaper priced bus ticket. We hope these new fares will make bus travel more convenient for new and existing customers.”