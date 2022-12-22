Works to repair a crash barrier and get one lane of the Fletton Parkway re-opened are set to finish tomorrow.

The inside lane of the eastbound section of the parkway near the Ikea junction at Hampton has been closed since a collision involving a lorry caused damage to the crash barrier.

The lane closure has caused long delays on the parkway throughout the week.

Travel news

Today, Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Our contractor commenced work on Tuesday 20 December and we expect them to require one further night of work before lane closures can be removed. All going well, we expect the road will be fully open by Friday morning, in time for Christmas.