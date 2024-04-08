Fletton Parkway closed in Peterborough as lorry cab bursts into flames
Incident happened on westbound carriageway
The westbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway has been closed following a lorry fire.
The fire happened between Stanground and Hampton.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 2.15pm today (8 April) with reports of a lorry cab on fire on the A1139 Fletton Parkway.
"Fire are at the scene and the road is currently blocked.”
