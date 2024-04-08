Fletton Parkway closed in Peterborough as lorry cab bursts into flames

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The westbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway has been closed following a lorry fire.

The fire happened between Stanground and Hampton.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area while emergency services work at the scene.

The road is blocked between Stanground and Hampton

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 2.15pm today (8 April) with reports of a lorry cab on fire on the A1139 Fletton Parkway.

"Fire are at the scene and the road is currently blocked.”