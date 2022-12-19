A lane closure on Peterborough’s Fletton Parkway will be lifted ‘before the Christmas break’ as works to replace a safety barrier take place.

The works are needed on the eastbound section of the parkway near the ‘Ikea junction at Hampton. The inside lane has been closed for works to take place, leading to long queues in the area, especially at peak times.

The closure is needed after a lorry crashed into the barriers at about 4.30pm on Friday, causing significant damage.

The works are causing long delays in the area

When asked when the lane closure would be lifted, a Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “Our highways team is actively working with our crash barrier contractor to ensure that repairs to the section of barrier will be completed before the Christmas break. We are currently awaiting confirmation from the contractor and aim to issue updates shortly. “