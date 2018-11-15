Fletton Avenue crash: Car was stolen and Peterborough man arrested for drink/drug driving

The car involved in a serious crash on Fletton Avenue in Peterborough this morning was stolen, police have confirmed.

Officers were called at just before 5am to reports of a single vehicle crash in Fletton Avenue.

The scene in Fletton Avenue this morning. Photo: Terry Harris

A Seat Leon had left the road and crashed into two walls, damaging two parked cars. Debris also damaged a window of a nearby home.

Two people travelling in the vehicle – a 19-year-old woman and a man in his early 20s - have been taken to Peterborough City Hospital and arrested.

The woman was arrested for aggravated taking a vehicle without consent.

The man has been arrested for dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs and theft of a motor vehicle.

The man suffered serious but not life threatening injuries while the woman suffered minor injuries.

