The bus improvements have been funded by the Combined Authority.

Students getting to school or college and people getting to work will be among those to benefit from the first of a package of improvements to bus services being funded by the Combined Authority.

The Combined Authority will fund 30 new or improved bus routes in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and the first eight will launch early next month.

The Combined Authority has funded the following improvements in and around Peterborough:

Peterborough Bus Station.

- Services 31/33 Whittlesey: Peterborough: all buses to serve Amazon for workers, plus new evening buses between Peterborough and Whittlesey, opening up new travel opportunities, also suited to shift changes at Amazon and McCain Foods.

- Service 4 Peterborough to Parnwell: Extended hourly to Eye and Thorney (Monday – Saturday), providing more choice of buses to/from Peterborough city centre, but also a direct link through to Peterborough Hospital.

- Service 5A Amazon - Manor Drive: Three further evening journeys will be added, on Monday to Saturday, through to Manor Drive, with arrivals at Manor Drive at 18:55; 19:15 and 23:15, to support travel to this growing development and community.

Service 904 (operated by Dews on behalf of Stagecoach): Improved frequency Monday – Friday from every 90 minutes to every 60 minutes on average. Timetable integrated with AW1 service to provide regular half hourly departures from Huntingdon to Alconbury Weald.

Funded through the Mayoral precept, the new or improved routes are based on feedback from engagement with the community about how bus services can be improved to help their daily lives.

More convenient bus services to key places of work, education and training were among the feedback received, especially being timed to fit in with typical commuting times and shift patterns.

The improved services have also been designed to respond to requests to better connect rural communities with towns, cities and key services like hospitals.

All services will continue to accept the Tiger bus pass, offering £1 fares for under 25s.

The Mayoral precept, which for 2024/25 is £3 per month or £36 per year for a Band D council tax payer, is being used to fund the improved services. More routes will be launched later in the year.

The routes form part of the Combined Authority’s Road to Better Buses plan to reform bus services. This includes the launch of the Tiger pass – not paid for by the Mayoral precept, but was budgeted for separately – which has seen over 20,000 under 25s apply for passes which offer fares for just £1.

Additionally, the Combined Authority has also launched a bus franchising consultation which is seeking views on how to change the bus system for the better in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.