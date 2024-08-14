Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The consultation will inform Mayor Nik Johnson on how to reform the bus service in Peterborough and across Cambridgeshire.

Residents in Peterborough have been given the chance to have their say on the future of bus services in and around the city.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority has launched a 14-week consultation, which will be open until November 20.

Residents can take part, either online, via a series of face-to-face events, or by post.

The consultation was launched on Wednesday (August 14).

The responses received will inform a decision by the Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough on how to reform buses across the area.

Anyone can take part in the consultation. Families, students and older people who either rely on the bus, or who could benefit from the bus in the future have been encouraged to participate, as well as statutory consultees, employers and other stakeholders.

The consultation web page will host all the relevant consultation documents, together with a questionnaire. It can be found at: https://cpca-yourvoice.co.uk/bus-franchising-consultation/.

There are two versions of the questionnaire – a short version comprising 10 questions and a long version comprising 31 questions- and people can choose which one they want to complete.

Chief Executive of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Rob Bridge, said: “The start of our bus franchising consultation, which will help decide the future of buses in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, is a key step towards improving services for our local communities.

"The way our buses are currently operated is going to change so this consultation matters. We really want to hear from as many people and organisations as possible, so don’t miss out and make sure you have your say."

Paper copies or large print versions of the consultation documents will be available, and people will also be able to request a copy in the following languages: Polish, Lithuanian, Portuguese and Urdu. It will also be possible to download the consultation documents and submit responses by post.

The Combined Authority commissioned independent transport consultant, ITP, to undertake a detailed assessment of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough’s transport needs and to provide an outline business case assessment for bus reform.

Two approaches have been outlined in the assessment: a Franchising solution and an Enhanced Partnership (EP).

The consultation compares a franchising solution with an Enhanced Partnership approach. Under a franchised network, the Combined Authority would contract bus operators to run services on its behalf but have control over the routes, frequency, fares and overall standards of the region’s buses.

An alternative Enhanced Partnership solution, while producing benefits over the current bus service, provides less control over the routes, frequency and overall delivery of the services.