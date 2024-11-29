Final decision set to be made over controversial plans to make CCTV mandatory in Peterborough taxis

The decision has already been passed by Peterborough City Council’s licencing committee.

A final decision is set to be made about whether CCTV cameras must be installed in all hackney carriage and private hire vehicles registered with Peterborough City Council.

A decision to recommend the measure was passed by the city’s licencing committee in September.

Taxi drivers in Peterborough have spoken out against the changes.

Under proposals, cameras must remain on at all times when drivers are either taking paid fairs or waiting at a rank and must cover both the driver and the passenger(s)

The cost of such equipment must be covered by the drivers themselves and they must be installed no sooner than 12 months and no later than in 18 months of the official introduction.

Following consultations online, via petitions, email, social media and a meeting of the Hackney Carriage and Private Hire federations, a total of 678 people came out against the proposals and just 139 in favour.

Peterborough’s Private Hire Federation has spoken out against the decision, stating that it would lead to fare hikes and drivers from the city either being pushed out by drivers from other authorities or simply deciding to become licenced by neighbouring authorities which do not have the same obligations.

Mr Ali Haider, representative of the trade federations, said: “Installing CCTV is also expensive. It is estimated that the industry would face an additional cost of £1.25m if CCTV is mandatory.

"Many of us operate on tight budgets and this would only add to the financial burden. Many drivers are already struggling with the costs of fuel, insurance and vehicle maintenance.

“To many part-time drivers or drivers operating on tight margins, this could force them to leave the profession altogether and reduce the availability of vehicles in the city.

“If drivers and operators have to pay more, fare increases will become inevitable, which isn’t fair to anyone.”

Full council will have the final say on the matter and has been recommended to approve the recommendations passed by the licencing committee.

The recommendations are that:

- The council endorse a scheme which included an opportunity for operators to be given the ability to advertise and promote they were part of the Peterborough CCTV scheme once adopted and that there was a method developed to prohibit outside taxi trade using the Peterborough scheme

- The council lobbies central government to bring forward taxi license legislation changes to restrict cross border taxi trade.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday December 4 at 6pm.