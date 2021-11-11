Fenland road closed after two cars crash into river
Police have closed a road near Chatteris after a collision which saw two cars crash into the river.
The Forty Foot Bank, between Ramsey Forty Foot and Puddock Road junction near to Chatteris. The B1096 from Benwick to Ramsey Forty Foot is also closed.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We were called at 8.13am today (11 November) with reports of two cars in the river at Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris.
Emergency services attended the scene and two people have been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital but their injuries are not thought to be serious.
The road between Ramsey Forty Foot and Puddock Road Junctions will be closed for about the next hour while recovery of the vehicles takes place. Police are advising people to avoid the area.”
All occupants of the vehicles have been accounted for.