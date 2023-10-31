Famous sculpture to be removed from Cambridgeshire's Black Cat Roundabout during roadwork scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The famous Black Cat sculpture on one of Cambridgeshire’s most notorious roundabouts will be removed when a roadwork scheme starts.

The sculpture – located, of course, on the Black Cat Roundabout on the A1 – will be removed as part of a major scheme.

National Highways is currently putting plans in place for the start of main construction on the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements. The scheme will help transform the region, improving journeys between Milton Keynes, Bedford, St Neots, and Cambridge.

The Black Cat Roundabout

National Highways plans will see the creation of a new 10-mile dual carriageway linking the A1 Black Cat roundabout in Bedfordshire to the A428 Caxton Gibbet roundabout in Cambridgeshire. Both existing roundabouts will be upgraded into modern, free-flowing junctions with a new junction added at Cambridge Road, improving access to St Neots and its train station.

When built, the new three tier junction at the Black Cat will allow traffic to flow freely on the A1 by travelling under the junction.

The scheme is expected to open to traffic in 2027.

Paul Salmon – Senior Project Manager at National Highways - said: “One of the most frequently asked questions we receive is ‘what will happen to the black cat statue’. We fully understand the importance of the black cat as a local landmark, and one of our project ambitions is to leave a purr-fect legacy, so don't worry we will be looking after the cat and her kittens during construction. And rest assured that the black cat will be returned once the upgrade is complete.”

The history of the sculpture is also being celebrated as part of the project.

The roundabout takes its name from the garage and car repair workshop which opened on the junction in the 1920s. It wasn’t until 2004 that the black cat truly came to life, when a black cat structure was placed on the roundabout by four locals.

“From early on it was quite obvious the roundabout was something quite significant,” said former parish councillor Jack Pike, who was one of the four locals who crafted the original black cat statue. “When I retired from being a parish councillor in the early 2000s, I gathered together a few of my engineering friends and we put together a plan to construct and install a black cat statue on the roundabout.”

The original black cat statue – which now resides in Dr Pike’s garden – was placed on the roundabout in January 2004, taking its shape from a pawtrait of the cat on the original garage clock tower.

Jack added: “First of all, the idea was to construct the cat with plywood, but my friend Clive said he could cut it in metal, and we took it from there. We made the first small cat, which now resides in my garden because when there were upgrades, the bigger roundabout required a bigger black cat!”