Engineers working to fix burst main in Woodston after pool of water blocks road

Temporary traffic lights have been put in place while works are carried out
By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Sep 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Anglian Water engineers are working to fix a burst water main in Peterborough after a giant pool of water blocked a city road.

The burst main happened near the Hotpoint Bridge on Celta Road earlier this week.

Motorists are told to expect delays while the works are carried out, with temporary traffic lights put in place.

Anglian Water carrying out repairs at the Hotpoint Bridge, Celta RoadAnglian Water carrying out repairs at the Hotpoint Bridge, Celta Road
Anglian Water carrying out repairs at the Hotpoint Bridge, Celta Road
A spokesperson for Anglian Water apologised for the delays in the area, and said: “We are very sorry for any traffic disruption on Celta Road in Peterborough today. We have needed to install two-way traffic lights to enable us to repair a burst main. Our teams on site will be working to complete the job and reopen the road as normal as soon as they possibly can. We’re grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”

