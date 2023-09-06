Engineers working to fix burst main in Woodston after pool of water blocks road

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water apologised for the delays in the area, and said: “We are very sorry for any traffic disruption on Celta Road in Peterborough today. We have needed to install two-way traffic lights to enable us to repair a burst main. Our teams on site will be working to complete the job and reopen the road as normal as soon as they possibly can. We’re grateful to customers and road users for their patience while we carry out this essential work.”