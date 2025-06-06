End in sight for grid lock caused by lorry crash on Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough
After days of traffic grid lock in Peterborough, the end is now in sight for frustrated drivers.
There have been long delays and queues on the Frank Perkins Parkway – and surrounding routes – since Tuesday afternoon, when a lorry crashed into the central reservation between Boongate and Stanground.
Thankfully, no-one was seriously injured in the incident – but the safety barrier on the stretch of road was completely destroyed.
As a result, Peterborough City Council was forced to close one lane of the carriageway in each direction, and impose a 40mph speed limit while works were taking place.
On Wednesday, the council said it would take two or three days to complete – and now they have confirmed that the works are set to be completed, and the road fully re-opened, by Saturday evening – which will provide relief for drivers on the Monday morning rush hour.