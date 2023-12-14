Driving Home For Christmas: Good news for Peterborough motorists as roadworks to be lifted for festive getaway
There is good news for Peterborough families planning their great Christmas getaway – with a set of roadworks set to be lifted over the festive break.
National Highways said that the five miles of works on the A1 from A47 Wansford to Stibbington will be removed from 6am on Tuesday 19 December until 12.01am on Tuesday 2 January.
A number of other works schemes are being paused across the country, with 1,000 miles of projects taking a Christmas break.
National Highways Customer Service Director Andrew Butterfield said: “December is an incredibly busy period which is why we’re improving journeys for motorists by keeping 98 per cent of the roads we manage free from roadworks over Christmas.
“We know from experience that peak travel times can vary at this time of year, so it’s really important that drivers check traffic conditions before heading out to help keep traffic flowing.”
Minister for Roads Guy Opperman said: “We’re on the side of drivers, which is why National Highways is lifting hundreds of miles of roadworks to make sure everyone’s festive getaway is as smooth as possible, improving journey times and helping people get from A to B easier.”
Andrew Butterfield added: “It’s also good practice to make sure your vehicle is prepared for the journey ahead. Ensure you have plenty of fuel, the tyres are in good condition, and you have suitable clothing and snacks in the car in case you run into difficulties.”