Drivers with no insurance, overloaded vehicles and stolen camper vans among vehicles caught by police in Peterborough region

It wasn’t all bad news as officers also helped change a tyre for a driver who was stuck among the calls where their help was needed.

The BCH Road policing Unit and Cambridgeshire police attended many incidents in recent days.. these are just a few.

If you’ve been involved in a road traffic collision, or think you might have witnessed an offence on the roads, you can report it using a simple online tool on the Cambridgeshire police website here.

1. Driver reported Officers stopped this car in Peterborough on March 1 and said: "Vehicle stopped in Peterborough. Being driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision or L plates or insurance! Driver reported and vehicle seized."

2. Driver with no licence Officer stopped this car this week and said on social media: "Peterborough - You'd think a driver without a licence wouldn't drive around in this really subtle car and draw attention to himself! Driver reported and car seized"

3. No L plates or insurance Police stopped this car in Peterborough on Wednesday and said: "Another vehicle stopped in Peterborough. This is also being driven by a provisional licence holder without supervision, L plates or insurance."

4. Stolen camper vans Elsewhere in Cambridgeshire officers hit the jackpot with one call. They said: "​Officers from The Rural Crime Action and local policing teams attended addresses in Cottenham yesterday searching for a suspect. The suspect wasn't in but two stolen campervans were found worth over £110,000. #SaferCambs."