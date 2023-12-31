Sleet Caroline, Chilly Eilish and Aston Verycold - Names of Peterborough gritting trucks keeping drivers safe revealed
The names of the new gritting lorries helping to keep Peterborough motorists safe this winter have been revealed by Peterborough City Council.
The authority ran a competition to give residents the chance to Christen the new vehicles – and the creative names have now been announced.
Many of the names are a nod to celebrities – with pop star Billie Eilish providing the inspiration for ‘Chillie Eilish,’ and Peterborough born JLS singer Aston Merrygold given a nod with one of the lorries called ‘Aston Verycold.’
Peterborough’s Olympic medal winning gymnast Louis Smith will be proud to hear the name ‘Lou-ice Smith’ has been chosen for one of the trucks.
Classic sing Sweet Caroline – a big hit at recent sporting occasions – has become ‘Sleet Caroline,’ and kids TV show Paw Patrol becomes ‘Thaw Patrol’ for one of the big yellow gritters.
And finally, Queen hit ‘I want to Break Free’ becomes ‘I Want to Break Freeze.’
The new 7.5 and 26 tonne vehicles have already been in action over the winter period, and with colder weather forecast later this month, they could be back on the roads soon.