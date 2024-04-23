Drivers warned of closures on Paston Parkway and Frank Perkins Parkway
Drivers are being warned about closures on Peterborough parkways next week.
Repairs to the highways are taking place on the Paston Parkway and the Frank Perkins Parkway, with night time closures being put in place.
The Paston Parkway will be closed northbound between the junction 20 (A47 roundabout) on and off sliproads. The closure will be in place on Monday, April 29 from 8pm until 6am.
The Frank Perkins Parkway Junction 5 (Boongate roundabout) southbound off sliproad will be closed at the same time.
Motorists are advised to find alternative routes if possible.