Drivers warned of closures on Paston Parkway and Frank Perkins Parkway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are being warned about closures on Peterborough parkways next week.

Repairs to the highways are taking place on the Paston Parkway and the Frank Perkins Parkway, with night time closures being put in place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Paston Parkway will be closed northbound between the junction 20 (A47 roundabout) on and off sliproads. The closure will be in place on Monday, April 29 from 8pm until 6am.

The Frank Perkins Parkway Junction 5 (Boongate roundabout) southbound off sliproad will be closed at the same time.