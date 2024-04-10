Drivers urged to avoid Thorpe Road and Crescent Bridge in Peterborough city centre after collision involving car and bike
Police say road will be closed for the foreseeable future
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers are being urged to avoid Thorpe Road and Crescent Bridge near Peterborough city centre following a collision.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said the road road be closed ‘for the foreseeable future’ and said: “We are currently at scene of a collision involving a bicycle and a car on Thorpe Road in Peterborough. We were called at about 1.20pm today (10 April). Ambulance and fire are also at the scene.”
There is no information on any injuries suffered.
The road is already partly closed due to gas works taking place.
More follows