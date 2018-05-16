Drivers’ lucky escape after head-on crash closes A15

Drivers escaped with minor injuries from the wreckage of a crash which left a main road in Peterborough shut for several hours.

The crash happened yesterday (Wednesday) on the A15 between Hampton and Yaxley.

Emergency services were called just after 7am to the collision, which involved a blue Mercedes and a red Ford.

Fire and rescue crews worked with paramedics to safely pull people out of the wreckage of the cars.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said two people were taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman confirmed neither person had suffered life threatening injuries in the incident.

The crash meant the road was closed in both directions for much of the morning to allow an investigation to take place, and to clear the wreckage, debris and oil from the carriageway.

The road was eventually re-opened at around 10.30am.

The crash came two days after commuters faced long delays on the same stretch of road after a major roadworks scheme started.

The works are taking place around junction 17 of the A1(M) and started on Friday evening.

On Monday morning there were two mile queues reported on the southbound carriageway - with congestion from the McDonalds Roundabout in Hampton all the way to the A1(M) slip road.

Highways England said the roadworks had caused ‘only a few minutes’ of disruption.

The problems were made worse by the closure of London Road between Hempsted and the McDonalds roundabout.

The road is closed in both directions to allow work to be carried out on the entrance to the new British Sugar building, which is being built on the road.

The works are due to finish on June 1.