Drivers injured in collision on A47 at Guyhirn

Collision involved two cars and a van

By Stephen Briggs
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Dec 2022, 10:59am

A three vehicle crash caused long delays on the A47 near Peterborough during rush hour this morning.

The collision happened at Guyhirn, with emergency services called at about 8.20am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “ We were called at 8.21am today (21 December) with reports of a collision on the A47 near Guyhirn.

Travel news
The collision, which involved two cars and a van, resulted in the road being temporarily blocked.

“All involved sustained minor injuries.”

The road has now been cleared.