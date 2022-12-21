A three vehicle crash caused long delays on the A47 near Peterborough during rush hour this morning.

The collision happened at Guyhirn, with emergency services called at about 8.20am.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “ We were called at 8.21am today (21 December) with reports of a collision on the A47 near Guyhirn.

Travel news

The collision, which involved two cars and a van, resulted in the road being temporarily blocked.

“All involved sustained minor injuries.”

