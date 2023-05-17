News you can trust since 1948
Drivers face delays on A1 north of Peterborough after several incidents

Diversions put in place at the scene of crash involving multiple vehicles.

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th May 2023, 09:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 10:53 BST

Drivers have faced long delays on the A1 north of Peterborough this morning following a number of incidents on the road in Lincolnshire.

Lincolnshire Police said the first incident happened at 5.10am today, when officers were called regarding concern for safety of a man on the A1 near Colsterworth. The A1 was closed between the B668 and the A151 in both directions while officers dealt with the situation. A long diversion route was put in place, but there were long queues in the area.

The road was re-opened at 8.15am.

A collision involving multiple vehicles was reported in the same area at around 6.15am this morning, causing long queues and delays for several hours for motorists.

The road was finally able to be fully re-opened and cleared at around 10.30am.

There were no details of injuries available from Lincolnshire Police.

