Driver taken to hospital after crash closes road between Whittlesey and Thorney

Crash happened at around 5am today

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:29 am

A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash closed the B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney this morning (Monday).

Police said the crash involved one vehicle.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: 'We were called at 5.10am this morning (12 September) to reports of a single vehicle collision on the B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney.

The road has been closed for several hours

"Emergency services attended and a man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

The road is expected to open shortly.

