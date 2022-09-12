Driver taken to hospital after crash closes road between Whittlesey and Thorney
Crash happened at around 5am today
By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 12th September 2022, 9:29 am
A driver has been taken to hospital after a crash closed the B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney this morning (Monday).
Police said the crash involved one vehicle.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: 'We were called at 5.10am this morning (12 September) to reports of a single vehicle collision on the B1040 between Whittlesey and Thorney.
"Emergency services attended and a man has been taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
The road is expected to open shortly.