Driver stopped on A47 at Thorney Toll with ladder hanging out of car

A driver was stopped on the A47 with a ladder sticking out of his car.

The car was stopped at Thorney Toll yesterday.

The car stopped by police

The boot of the vehicle was open with the ladder noticeably hanging out.

The driver of the vehicle was issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

