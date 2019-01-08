Driver stopped on A47 at Thorney Toll with ladder hanging out of car Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A driver was stopped on the A47 with a ladder sticking out of his car. The car was stopped at Thorney Toll yesterday. The car stopped by police The boot of the vehicle was open with the ladder noticeably hanging out. The driver of the vehicle was issued with a Traffic Offence Report. The car stopped by police Man killed in crash on A1303 in Cambridgeshire - road remains closed