The driver of this lorry had a lucky escape after a crash on the A14 near Godmanchester this morning.

The crash, involving two HGVs, took place on the eastbound carriageway at 8.22am and has shut one lane.

There are long delays as a result back past Huntingdon on the A14 and back along the Alconbury spur towards the A1M.

Police tweeted that the driver of the lorry pictured was "lucky to escape with minor injuries."

The driver received slight injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital.