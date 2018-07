A driver fled the scene following a crash in Yaxley yesterday morning, Sunday July 8.

Police were called at 5.51am with reports of a collision in London Road, Yaxley.

The scene of the crash in Yaxley on Sunday morning

A black BMW collided crashed into the BP garage sign near the junction with Broadway.

No injuries were reported but the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

A police spokesman said they had the registration of the vehicle and were looking to trace the driver but that no arrests have been made at this time.