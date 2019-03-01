Driver appeals for witnesses after Peterborough parkway ‘hit-and-run’

A driver is appealing for witnesses to come forward after an alleged hit-and-run on a parkway which saw the front bumper of the other car come off.

Stephanie Davis made the appeal after the incident on Nene Parkway at about 5.50pm yesterday (Thursday, February 28).

Stephanie Davis said the front bumper of the other car came off after the collision

She alleged that she was driving from the Hampton roundabout when a grey Toyota Yaris hit her from behind then drove off.

She said: “I have their front bumper embedded into my rear end as seen in the photo.”

Anyone with information should call Cambridgeshire police on 101.