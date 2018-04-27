Disruption to rail services after man struck by train at March Railway Station

Rail services in Peterborough and Whittlesey are being affected after a man was struck by a train at March Railway Station.

British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to March Railway station at 11.05am today after reports of a man struck by a train.

“Officers and colleagues from the East of England Ambulance Service attended. The man, who is believed to be in his sixties, has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

“We are working identify the man and to establish the circumstances around this incident.”

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We are currently at the scene of an incident at March train station. We were called at 11.02am this morning.

“One ambulance, one rapid response vehicle, one ambulance officer and the Magpas air ambulance are currently at the scene.

“This is all the information we have at this time.”

Trains from Peterborough which go through March are being affected while CrossCountry has said trains between Whittlesea and March stations are being delayed or cancelled.

Cambridgeshire police said the March station will be closed for some time and to avoid the area.

More as we have it.