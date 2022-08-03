There is major disruption on train services at Peterborough due to problems with overhead lines.

The overhead lines have been damaged between Peterborough and Grantham, and ‘major disruption’ is expected for the rest of the day while the damage is fixed.

LNER, which runs trains on the East Coast Mainline, is advising passengers not to travel due to the problems, while passengers using East Midlands Rail services are being warned of delays of up to two hours.

Passengers are advised to check services are running before setting off.

Passengers may use tickets on some other services, and LNER tickets for today (August 3) will also be valid tomorrow.

For more information, visit https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/service_disruptions/302334.aspx