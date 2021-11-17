Disruption on roads for work on level crossing near Peterborough

Work will take place this weekend

Network Rail will work to upgrade Bainton Green level crossing in Helpston, Peterborough in a boost to reliability and safety.

Beginning on Saturday, 20 November, the work will see the level crossing barriers replaced and new, more modern ones installed. The work will improve reliability at the crossing, reducing delays for passengers, as well as crossing users.

To allow the work to take place safely, the level crossing, which is located on King Street, will be closed to vehicles from 6pm on Saturday, until the work completes at 6.30am on Monday, 22 November.

During this time, a clearly signposted diversion route will be in place. This work will not impact on train services.

Stewart Bewick, Project Manager for Network Rail, said: “The upgrade of Bainton Green level crossing will improve safety and create a more modern and reliable railway, helping to reduce delays and disruption for both passengers and those who use the crossing.