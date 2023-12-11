Disruption continues on railways around Peterborough
Disruption is expected on some train services to and from Peterborough today following major problems yesterday (Sunday.)
Problems with overhead power cables between Peterborough and Grantham meant many services were cancelled yesterday.
While the problems have now been fixed on the East Coast Mainline, delays to services are expected throughout today.
Routes impacted include Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland
LNER between London Kings Cross and Lincoln / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen.
A spokesperson for LNER said: “Lines have reopened between Peterborough and Grantham following damage to the overhead electric wires on Saturday.
“Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.
“Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.
"Customers are advised to check before they travel today, Monday 11 December.
“If you have been affected by the disruption, and have tickets 9 or 10 December 2023, you may use your ticket to travel today - 11 December, or tomorrow 12 December, instead.”