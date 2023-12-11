All four lines between Peterborough and Grantham needed repairs on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Disruption is expected on some train services to and from Peterborough today following major problems yesterday (Sunday.)

Problems with overhead power cables between Peterborough and Grantham meant many services were cancelled yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the problems have now been fixed on the East Coast Mainline, delays to services are expected throughout today.

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, tweeted this picture of repairs taking place on the lines yesterday

Routes impacted include Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland

LNER between London Kings Cross and Lincoln / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “Lines have reopened between Peterborough and Grantham following damage to the overhead electric wires on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

"Customers are advised to check before they travel today, Monday 11 December.