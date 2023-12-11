News you can trust since 1948
Disruption continues on railways around Peterborough

All four lines between Peterborough and Grantham needed repairs on Sunday
By Stephen Briggs
Published 11th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
Disruption is expected on some train services to and from Peterborough today following major problems yesterday (Sunday.)

Problems with overhead power cables between Peterborough and Grantham meant many services were cancelled yesterday.

While the problems have now been fixed on the East Coast Mainline, delays to services are expected throughout today.

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, tweeted this picture of repairs taking place on the lines yesterdayDavid Horne, Managing Director of LNER, tweeted this picture of repairs taking place on the lines yesterday
David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, tweeted this picture of repairs taking place on the lines yesterday

Routes impacted include Grand Central between London Kings Cross and Bradford Interchange / Sunderland

LNER between London Kings Cross and Lincoln / Leeds / Bradford Forster Square / Newcastle / Edinburgh / Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for LNER said: “Lines have reopened between Peterborough and Grantham following damage to the overhead electric wires on Saturday.

Trains running between these stations may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 45 minutes or revised.

“Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

"Customers are advised to check before they travel today, Monday 11 December.

“If you have been affected by the disruption, and have tickets 9 or 10 December 2023, you may use your ticket to travel today - 11 December, or tomorrow 12 December, instead.”

