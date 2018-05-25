Delays on parkways around Eye Roundabout in Peterborough

There are long delays on the parkways around the Eye Roundabout in Peterborough following a crash this morning.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said there had been no injuries in the incident.

Accident

He said: "At 8am police were called to attend a road traffic collision on the A15, Paston involving a Volkswagen Crafter van and a Peugot 406. There are no reported injuries, police have closed a lane of traffic whilst a vehicle is recovered."

Delays are building back on to the A47 and A1139.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area