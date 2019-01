Traffic is queueing on Nene Parkway in Peterborough this morning (Thursday, January 3) after a two-car collision.

Police and an ambulance are at the scene which has closed one lane of the carriageway heading from Fletton Parkway towards the city centre just before the slip road for the Thorpe Wood roundabout.

An ambulance crew was at the scene

The crash took place at 7.01am.

A police spokesman said nobody was seriously injured in the crash.

More details as we have it.