Vehicle is being removed from a ditch

There are delays on the Eye Roundabout in Peterborough due to an abandoned vehicle.

Emergency services were called to reports of the vehicle this morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said when officers arrived, there was no-one in the vehicle.

It is now being removed from the scene, which is causing delays in the area.