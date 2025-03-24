Delays on Eastbound Fletton Parkway after lorry overturns
Motorists warned of disruption
Motorists have been warned of disruption on the Fletton Parkway at Hampton this morning (March 24) following a crash which saw a lorry overturn.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 5.10am today (24 March) with reports an HGV had overturned on the eastbound carriageway of the Fletton Parkway (A1139) near Hampton.
“Emergency services attended the scene, but no injuries have been reported.”