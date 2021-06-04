Delays on Cambridgeshire road after two vehicle collision
The A141 has been closed eastbound at Brampton following a two vehicle crash
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:53 am
Emergency services were called at 10.33am today with reports of the incident.
A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said; “The collision involved two vehicles and as a result, the eastbound carriageway is currently closed with motorists urged to avoid the area.
“Officers and paramedics are on scene but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.”