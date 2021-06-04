Delays on Cambridgeshire road after two vehicle collision

The A141 has been closed eastbound at Brampton following a two vehicle crash

By Stephen Briggs
Friday, 4th June 2021, 11:53 am

Emergency services were called at 10.33am today with reports of the incident.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said; “The collision involved two vehicles and as a result, the eastbound carriageway is currently closed with motorists urged to avoid the area.

“Officers and paramedics are on scene but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.”

Police are at the scene.