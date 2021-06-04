Delays on Cambridgeshire road after two vehicle collision

Emergency services were called at 10.33am today with reports of the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said; “The collision involved two vehicles and as a result, the eastbound carriageway is currently closed with motorists urged to avoid the area.

“Officers and paramedics are on scene but there are not believed to be any serious injuries.”