There have been delays on the A47 near Peterborough this afternoon (Friday) following a three vehicle crash.

Thankfully, it appears there were no serious injuries in the incident.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.20pm to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A47 northbound near Sutton. Officers and paramedics attended the scene, it appears only minor injuries. Officers remain on scene while a vehicle is recovered.”

