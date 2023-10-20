Delays on A47 near Peterborough following three vehicle crash
Crash happened at 12.20pm today
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
There have been delays on the A47 near Peterborough this afternoon (Friday) following a three vehicle crash.
Thankfully, it appears there were no serious injuries in the incident.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.20pm to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A47 northbound near Sutton. Officers and paramedics attended the scene, it appears only minor injuries. Officers remain on scene while a vehicle is recovered.”
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while recovery takes place