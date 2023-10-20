News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Delays on A47 near Peterborough following three vehicle crash

Crash happened at 12.20pm today
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There have been delays on the A47 near Peterborough this afternoon (Friday) following a three vehicle crash.

Thankfully, it appears there were no serious injuries in the incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.20pm to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A47 northbound near Sutton. Officers and paramedics attended the scene, it appears only minor injuries. Officers remain on scene while a vehicle is recovered.”

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while recovery takes place

Related topics:PeterboroughA47Cambridgeshire PoliceMotoristsSutton