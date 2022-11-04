There have been delays at one of Peterborough’s busiest junctions due to a car fire this morning.

Police and fire services were called at 9am today (Friday) to deal with the blaze.

The emergency services were at the scene for more than an hour while the incident was bought under control.

Fire services have been called to the scene

Drivers were still being advised to avoid the area at 10.15am, with lengthy delays still reported.