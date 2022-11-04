Delays in Peterborough due to car fire at Boongate
Emergency services called at 9am today
By Stephen Briggs
1 min read
Updated
4th Nov 2022, 10:27am
There have been delays at one of Peterborough’s busiest junctions due to a car fire this morning.
Police and fire services were called at 9am today (Friday) to deal with the blaze.
The emergency services were at the scene for more than an hour while the incident was bought under control.
Drivers were still being advised to avoid the area at 10.15am, with lengthy delays still reported.
No further details are available about the incident.