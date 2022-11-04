News you can trust since 1948
Delays in Peterborough due to car fire at Boongate

Emergency services called at 9am today

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Nov 2022, 10:27am

There have been delays at one of Peterborough’s busiest junctions due to a car fire this morning.

Police and fire services were called at 9am today (Friday) to deal with the blaze.

The emergency services were at the scene for more than an hour while the incident was bought under control.

Fire services have been called to the scene

Drivers were still being advised to avoid the area at 10.15am, with lengthy delays still reported.

No further details are available about the incident.

