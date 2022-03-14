Delays expected in Peterborough city centre due to burst water main
Delays are expected for motorists in Peterborough city centre after a water main burst on Bridge Street.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:03 pm
Water was seen shooting into the air outside the Premier Inn, which is located on the site of the old Bridge Street Police Station this morning.
There were large puddles forming on the carriageway.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water and The Premier Inn for comment
MORE FOLLOWS