Delays expected in Peterborough city centre due to burst fire hydrant
Delays are expected for motorists in Peterborough city centre after a fire hydrant burst on Bridge Street.
Monday, 14th March 2022, 12:03 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th March 2022, 3:47 pm
Water was seen shooting into the air outside the Premier Inn, which is located on the site of the old Bridge Street Police Station this morning.
There were large puddles forming on the carriageway.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Anglian Water and The Premier Inn for comment.